‘Marvel Universe LIVE!’ new show ‘Age of Heroes’ features Guardians of the Galaxy and over 20 favorite Marvel super heroes and villains

Epic Marvel super hero experience premieres in L.A. July 7; tickets on sale now for all 2017 shows

Super hero action, thrills and drama will soar, smash and burst into arenas across the country starting this summer with the debut of the all-new action-packed adventure Marvel Universe LIVE!

Age of Heroes.

The iconic Marvel super heroes Spider-Man and The Avengers are joined by the Guardians of the Galaxy, including Star-Lord, Gamora, Groot, Rocket Racoon and Drax, in a legendary battle to defend the universe from evil. The newest production from Feld Entertainment, the world’s leading producer of live touring family entertainment, will make its world premiere locally at STAPLES Center on July 7.

“Our tremendously talented creative team and a nearly super human cast, have created a show that brings the grandeur of Marvel to life,” said Juliette Feld, producer of Marvel Universe LIVE! “Age of Heroes creates an experience that immerses families in non-stop action, creating movie-style thrills and jaw-dropping stunts that showcase the powers of your favorite super heroes right before your eyes.”

Called on by Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy join Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes on a momentous crusade against the scheming Nebula who teams up with the conniving and loathsome villains Loki and Green Goblin. The incredible superhuman forces of Iron Man, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk and Black Widow will unite in clashes that pit student against mentor, sister against sister and brother against brother.

Immersive video projection and cutting-edge special effects will captivate and transport audiences across the universe from the fantastical Savage Land to New York City and beyond.

Spider-Man and Wasp’s dynamic aerial stunts along with Captain America’s daring motorcycle skills will be on display in the ultimate race against time to save mankind.

“I’m extremely excited to work on Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes and bring the talents and powers of these amazing characters with such dimensionality to life,” said Marvel’s chief creative officer, Joe Quesada. “Audiences will be on the edge of their seat as they witness the outrageous stunts and fight sequences in truly a unique experience that puts fans at the center of the action.”

WHEN:

Friday, July 7, 7:30pm

Saturday, July 8, 11am, 3pm, 7pm

Sunday, July 9, 11am, 3pm, 7pm

WHERE:

STAPLES Center – 1111 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles.

TICKETS:

Tickets start at $25 each and are available for purchase online at AXS.com, charge by phone at 888-9AXS-TIX or in person at the venue Box Office. Ticket prices are subject to change and may be subject to service charges, facility and handling fees.

After Los Angeles Age of Heroes moves on to Ontario at Citizens Business Bank Arena – 4000 Ontario Center Parkway – Thursday, July 13 – Sunday, July 16, then Anaheim at Honda Center – 2695 E. Katella Ave. – Thursday, July 20 – Sunday, July 23.

“Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes” will travel throughout North America on a multiyear tour, including stops in Denver, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Indianapolis, Atlanta, Dallas, Miami and New York. After North America, the show will embark on an international tour starting in 2019.

For a complete list of North American tour dates, locations and to purchase tickets visit MarvelUniverseLIVE.com.