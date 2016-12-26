Mary and me: An appreciation

By Paul Grein

The Mary Tyler Moore Show was my favorite TV show virtually from the week it debuted in September 1970. It was warm, funny, smart and always grounded in reality. The show elevated the art of the situation comedy, as The Dick Van Dyke Show, Moore’s previous series, had in the 1960s.

While I was a student at UCLA, I went to a few filmings of the show, at MTM Studios in Studio City. It felt surreal to see that familiar set in person. I’d been to other TV filmings and tapings, but never of a show that meant so much to me. In 1975, when I was a production assistant on the syndicated radio show American Top 40, the producer of that show, Don Bustany, was kind enough to get me into a couple of Mary rehearsals. (Don was camera coordinator on Mary’s show.) I was able to sit in the stands and watch the cast rehearse the episodes “The Happy Homemaker Takes Lou Home” and “One Boyfriend Too Many.” Heaven!

Everybody knows that The MTM Show had one of the best casts of any show in TV history. Ed Asner, Valerie Harper, Ted Knight, Cloris Leachman and Betty White all won Emmys for their work on the show. Yet despite being surrounded by so many black belts of comedy, there’s not a single episode where Mary was upstaged on her own show. Moore’s co-stars were brilliant, but you couldn’t really call them scene-stealers. Nobody stole a scene from Mary Tyler Moore.

The MTM Show won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing Achievement in Comedy five times in the seven years it was on the air. That’s especially remarkable when you consider the quality of the writing of other shows on the air at the same time, especially All in the Family and M*A*S*H.

In her 1997 interview for the Archive of American Television, Mary spoke about how it made her feel when fans would come up to her. “They are coming to me with tears in their eyes or a lump in the throat, saying ‘You got me through some really tough moments’…or ‘You’re the reason I’m in journalism today.’ You know, very few of us are lucky enough to, at the end of our life, know we were here for some purpose. I am going to be one of those lucky few.”

Actually, we—the TV viewing public—were the lucky ones. And thanks to reruns and streaming and DVDs, our luck will continue as long as it’s cold in the winters in Minneapolis.

Paul Grein writes regularly about pop music for such outlets as Yahoo.com and HitsDailyDouble.com. But he was an avid TV fan even before he became a music fan. He met both Lucy and Mary. He can die happy.