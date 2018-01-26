Friday, January 26
LATEST
The Tolucan Times
The Tolucan Times
You are at:»»Memo from the Publisher
Inside This Issue

Memo from the Publisher

By No Comments
Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr +
Councilmember David Ryu (Dist. 4, Toluca Lake). What is your opinion of the job he has done so far? We’ll print your responses.

The Tolucan Times recognizes Councilmember David Ryu (Dist. 4, Toluca Lake) for his service to the community since July of 2015.

Question for our readers: What do you think of Councilmember Ryu’s accomplishments – good or bad – so far?

Email editorial@tolucantimes.com or write us: Editor, The Tolucan Times, 10701 Riverside Drive, Toluca Lake, CA 91602. We must have your name and address (for verification purposes only) for publication.

We will publish reader responses.

41 total views, 0 views today

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Comments are closed.