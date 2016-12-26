Miley’s fun Easter photo

That’s Toluca Lake’s own Miley Cyrus in a fun Instagram Easter photo goof. The singer used to live not far from the Bob and Dolores Hope estate just south of Moorpark St. Reportedly she now lives on a five-acre estate in Hidden Hills that she purchased for $5 million. The property includes a 6,500-square-foot ranch-style house, a one-acre riding arena, a 10-stall barn, a swimming pool and a 550-vine vineyard. Cyrus became a teen idol starring as the character Miley Stewart in the Disney Channel television series “Hannah Montana” in 2006. Her father Billy Ray Cyrus also starred in the show. Since then she’s become a recording star and media sensation. She was included on the Time 100 list of most influential people in 2008 and 2014. Happy Easter Miley!

