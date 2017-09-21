Military heroes storm the airwaves with NBC’s ‘The Brave,’ CBS’ ‘Seal Team,’ and The CW’s ‘Valor’

The troops are ready for military heroes to parade across the airwaves this Fall. Starting with The Brave, the new NBC series about a mighty elite force premiering September 25, the new military themed shows also include Seal Team on CBS, and Valor on The CW. The stars and creative teams from the shows were at the recent Television Critics Association’s press tour to talk about portraying our U.S. servicemen and women on TV.

The Brave is a journey into the world of America’s elite undercover military teams who show when there’s no way out, they go in. The series starring Mike Vogel (Under the Dome) and airs Mondays at 10pm. Also starring are Anne Heche (Save Me), Tate Ellington (Quantico), Demetrius Grosse (Westworld), Noah Mills (2 Broke Girls), Sofia Pernas (Jane the Virgin), Hadi Tabbal and Natacha Karam.

It is a heart-pounding look into the complex world of our bravest heroes who make personal sacrifices as they save lives while executing the most challenging missions in the most volatile places in the world. The show follows Captain Adam Dalton (Mike Vogel) and his Special Ops squad of highly trained undercover specialists. His team works hand-in-hand with D.I.A. Deputy Director Patricia Campbell (Heche) and her D.C. team of surveillance techs.

Vogel noted that there are some American-Muslim characters on the team who are among the heroes portrayed. Vogel explained, “This shows that we are still all working towards a common goal regardless of those backgrounds ethnically, religiously, whatever it is, that we all want that same outcome of peace and that we are all coming together and that the world is being united on a global stage in helping to bring that about.”

The cast of The Brave recently visited Kirtland Air Force Base, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and got positive feedback about their mission to put the spotlight on our military families.

Seal Team premieres September 27 on CBS, and airs Wednesdays at 9pm. The action-drama follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions our country can ask of them.

David Boreanaz (Bones) stars as Jason Hayes, the respected, intense leader of the Tier One team whose home life has suffered as a result of his extensive warrior’s existence. Deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment’s notice, and knowing the toll it takes on them and their families, his tight-knit SEAL team displays unwavering patriotism and fearless dedication even in the face of overwhelming odds.

Boreanaz considers Seal Team a workplace series. He said, “I really feel these characters represent people that do things for a living so that we all can go home and go to bed and are cozy in our blankets at nighttime, knowing that there are people out there fighting for our freedom and fighting for us. For me, specifically, I think what’s interesting about my character is how he deals with that workplace when he comes home.”

Valor, premiering October 9, airs Mondays at 9pm on The CW. Known for their lineup of superhero shows (Supergirl, Flash, Arrow, etc.), it is The CW’s first foray into a military drama to put the spotlight on real heroes. Valor stars Christina Ochoa (Animal Kingdom) and Matt Barr (Sleepy Hollow) as combat helicopter pilots with the Army Rangers who find themselves at the center of a mysterious conspiracy following a mission that’s gone horribly awry.

The show explores the boundaries between military discipline and relationships on an Army base. Ochoa revealed that her character is “human first and military second. The biggest challenges for me have been getting familiar with what it is that these elite units really go through. I read a lot of books, from Black Hawk Down to Ashley’s War to Shoot Like a Girl, specifically for females and kind of what they do in that male-dominated world. And, giving authenticity to our storylines, we have two wonderful female veterans in the writers’ room.”

Currently, there are approximately two million active U.S. servicemen and women and this reporter hopes all the new TV series will portray them with respect and honor their dedication, courage and sacrifice.

Margie Barron is a member of the Television Critics Association and has written for a variety of top publications for more than 35 years. She is half of the husband and wife writing team of Margie and Frank Barron.