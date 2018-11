Through the end of December, donate your coats and Milt & Edie’s will clean and distribute them to Hope of the Valley and other charities throughout the community. Milt & Edie’s is located at 4021 W Alameda Ave., at Pass Ave., in Burbank. Call (818) 846-4734 for additional information. Pictured is (L-R) Ken Craft, CEO, Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission and Michael Shader, Owner, Milt & Edie’s Drycleaners.