Modern living in a central location at The Glen LA

New state of the art homes in Valley Glen offer tours

Is that morning commute getting to you? Aren’t there better ways to spend your evening than waiting out the freeway parking lot?

Here’s a tip: The Glen LA (www.theglenla.com) is a new residential development of 63 homes in Valley Glen adjacent to the Tujunga Wash on Victory Blvd. It is close to parks, schools and Victory Plaza shopping. It is close to the studios.

It is close to everything.

The Glen LA development is just blocks north of Los Angeles Valley College and a quick drive to NoHo Arts District.

These spacious, three story townhouse-style homes are not condos. The distinctive residences are structurally independent and share no common walls. They feature three and four bedrooms, private master bathrooms, two car garages and roof decks with 360-degree views. Floor plans run between 1,950 and 2,200 square feet of energy efficient living space in a park-style environment.

What’s not to like?

Being a “small lot” single family home, there is minimal upkeep of yard and garden. Low monthly fees average around $120 for maintenance of common areas and “parklets.”

These modern, state of the art homes range in price from $679,000 to $740,000. You must see all that’s included for these competitive prices.

The developer is Warmington Residential, a Southern California based builder operating under family leadership for four generations.

Mark Mullin, Sales Manager for The Glen LA says, “We are thrilled to offer brand new homes that we believe are a tremendous value in a great Valley neighborhood.”

If you want spacious living with central access to the Valley (and are tired of commuting), explore The Glen LA at 13103 Victory Blvd., next to the Victory Plaza shopping center in Valley Glen. The Sales & Information Center is open Tuesday through Sunday 10am to 6pm and Mondays 2pm to 6pm.

For more information or to schedule a tour call (818) 572-6589 or email info@TheGlenLA.com.

