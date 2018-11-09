More cops on our streets

Just over 100 days ago, the city’s new chief of police, Michel Moore, took the oath of office and pledged to move forward with an ambitious agenda that would innovate, renew and reimagine policing, while putting the needs of our communities’ front and center. Before I voted to approve Chief Moore, I met with him personally to ensure that he understood my public safety priorities for each neighborhood in Council District 2, but also to underscore how important it is for the LAPD to increase community policing throughout my district.

It is worth noting that both violent and property crime is at historic lows in the city of Los Angeles. Crime of all types is down far below where it was a decade ago and this past summer was one of the safest summers in our city’s history, as L.A. experienced its lowest number of homicides in more than 50 years.

…we have increased the number of cops assigned to Homeless Outreach…

Although crime fell this summer, I firmly believe that we need more cops on patrol in our East Valley neighborhoods, which is why, as Budget Chair, I’ve fought to maintain a robust department of 10,000 sworn officers, while also increasing the LAPD’s budget to unprecedented levels.

This year’s LAPD budget is the highest in city history — $1.7 billion dollars, nearly half the discretionary spending in the entire budget. Approximately $800 million of that is dedicated to operations, including neighborhood patrols, staffing and equipment upgrades.

Chief Moore has pledged to work with me to use the resources provided and step up neighborhood patrols. In fact, the LAPD recently announced that, after an internal review, 200 additional officers, detectives and sergeants will be reassigned from their current duties and return to our neighborhoods in the beginning of 2019.

Our new chief is also partnering with my office to address homelessness. Together, we have increased the number of cops assigned to Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement teams to help connect people to services and clean up our neighborhoods, and we are collaborating to ensure the success of our safe parking program and future bridge housing in Council District 2.

In an effort to increase Valley traffic safety, the four bureau traffic divisions and Transit Services Group have been placed under a single entity, Transit Services Bureau. This will allow the department to implement a coordinated, citywide plan to reduce traffic fatalities in line with the city’s Vision Zero initiative through enforcement, improved roadway design and community education campaigns to make our streets safer for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers alike.

As always, feel free to contact me with your thoughts or questions: paul.krekorian@lactiy.org.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Krekorian, chair of the Budget and Finance Committee and the Ad Hoc Committee on Job Creation, represents Council District 2, which includes North Hollywood, Studio City, Valley Village and other communities in the East Valley.