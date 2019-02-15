More new state laws 2019

1. Native Americans
The Tribal Panel may grant funds to non-gaming and limited gaming tribes. Students may wear tribal regalia as adornment at school graduations.
2. Landslide
Loss resulting from multiple perils, including mud or debris flows, shall be covered losses if “efficient proximate causes.” New construction excluded for certain rainwater recapture systems.
3. Paid leave
Now required for workers who must attend to family matters regarding a covered active duty military service members.
4. Defibrillators
If required to provide lifeguard services and charge direct fees, must provide on-site defibrillators. Also required in certain buildings renovated with more than $100,000.
5. Privacy
Hotels, performance venues, and other specified enterprises are prohibited from distributing personal information of guests except for law enforcement, and consumers have new rights to their information collected by businesses which must use sophisticated software to protect consumers if they reasonably know their system has security risks to individuals.
6. Homeowners Associations
Electronic notices are allowed if members consent.
7. Cyber terrorism
Is now a basis for proclaiming a state of emergency.
8. Property tax
Transfers to same-gender domestic partners are now excluded from “change in ownership” laws, retroactive to January 2000.
9. Lighters
Now unlawful to sell non-odorized butane with certain size exemptions.
10. Immigration status
Cannot be disclosed in open court without special determination.
11. Balloons
Those constructed of electrically conductive material must be permanently marked with appropriate warning of fire risk.
12. Air filtration
School bond funds may be used for filtration systems in eligible communities.
13. Property inspectors
Cannot be accompanied by financially interested parties during inspections of commercial properties.
14. Pets
Emergency responders may provide basic first aid to dogs and cats. Store operators must keep for two years health records of each sold animal and provide specified records to customers.
15. Labeling
Certain food containers may be sold with “nonfunctional slack fill” as exemptions to current law.
16. Children’s meals
Restaurants must offer water, milk or non-dairy alternatives to default options.
17. Human trafficking
Hotel workers must be instructed about the subject as defined.
18. Vehicles
Police may seize unpermitted autonomous vehicles. School buses must soon have seat belts. Drivers must pull over behind garbage trucks with flashing lights. Car rental companies may use electronic trackers for vehicles not timely returned. Refusing a DUI blood test is no longer a crime. Searches allowed when vehicle lawfully seized. New rules for motor scooters. Tickets for minor not wearing bicycle helmet correctable by proving helmet ownership and attending a safety course. Certain limits on electric vehicle meters now prohibited.
©Harmon Sieff 2019
