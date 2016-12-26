More questions for TV Guide’s Matt Roush

Question: Your recent list of TV’s Top 5 cop shows didn’t include NYPD Blue. How could you leave it out? —Larry

Matt Roush: I did call out NYPD in my list—within the Hill Street Blues item. I had to narrow down the genre to a Top 5 (which is pretty impossible), and since NYPD Blue would not have existed without Hill Street Blues, which redefined the genre and was also produced by Steven Bochco, I led with Hill Street while acknowledging that NYPD pushed the format even further. Giving both shows separate items would have meant leaving out something else just as essential, though I understand if many would rank NYPD over Hill Street. Both broke ground, but Hill Street advanced the medium in the 1980s in a way that I feel we don’t appreciate as much in this age of premium and streaming options.

Question: OK, I think someone may be fibbing about what the #1 new show is. CBS says it’s Bull; NBC says it’s This Is Us. —Linda

Matt Roush: It sounds like CBS is touting total viewers while NBC is bragging about the demographics that is more important to advertisers. Both shows are successful, but to me, what counts is which show is having the greater cultural and critical impact, and it’s not even close. This Is Us is tops in my book.

Question: This is the first time I have ever written about a show, but I am so disappointed that NBC’s Grimm is canceled. I have loved this show right from the start. So unusual and I think a family favorite, but maybe not for enough people. There are plenty of other shows that should be gone instead. I guess I’ll just have to not get attached anymore. —Patricia

Matt Roush: It’s always disappointing when a longtime favorite ends its run, but there’s a difference between a show going off the air and being canceled—which would be a more appropriate response if Grimm had been yanked off the air without being able to prepare and promote a proper conclusion. No show lasts forever, and for a supernatural drama on a major network airing on Fridays to make it to a sixth season with more than 120 episodes is quite an accomplishment. To take away from this that it’s not worth getting attached anymore is to dismiss the years spent watching and enjoying Grimm.

On a related note concerning a supernatural drama ending after an even longer run, here’s a wonderful bit of TV trivia: On Friday, March 10th, when The CW’s The Vampire Diaries with Nina Dobrev called it a night after eight seasons, it was 20 years to the date that The WB launched Buffy the Vampire Slayer with Sarah Michelle Gellar. How time flies.

