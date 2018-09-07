Morrison 14 in NoHo Arts District Grand Opening is Sat. & Sun., Sept. 8-9, 10am-5pm

New three-story, free-standing homes

By Clint Lohr

Introducing Morrison 14, located at 11037 Morrison St. in North Hollywood.

These three-story, freestanding homes with no shared walls were designed by L.A. architect Modative, and are energy-efficient with two to three bedrooms and up to three-and-a-half baths. The homes measure from 1,530 to 1,805 square feet of living space. Each home has an attached two-car garage and private roof deck with unreal views.

“The first thing people should know is that Morrison 14 is a community of single family homes, not townhomes,” says Mark Mullin of the Tracy Do Team of Compass, the real estate firm handling sales. “Each residence is separated from its neighbor by an air pocket. This was made possible by L.A.’s Small Lot Ordinance. WCH Communities, has embraced this with tremendous success. We’ve found that most people prefer ‘small lot’ ownership to condo ownership because it gives them more control over their home—both as a living space and as an investment. Ownership is also included of the ground underneath. The asking prices will start in the high $800,000s and go up to the high $900,000s,” Mullin says.

He adds that the NoHo Metro Station is just seven blocks away. Also nearby is the shopping, dining hot spots and nightlife of the NoHo Arts District.

On their website, WCH lists many contemporary features in the homes:

Quartz kitchen countertops with Energy Star GE appliances.

Fire sprinkler systems, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Recessed LED lighting throughout.

European Oak plank wood flooring.

Tankless water heaters.

Plumbing to the roof to allow for future solar water heating.

Have any been sold beforehand? “Sales have not yet started,” Mullin says.

For further information call Tracy Do at (818) 924-3700