One of the best-known entertainers in Las Vegas, “Mr. Las Vegas” better known as singer Wayne Newton, will appear at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills on Saturday, April 8th. His well-known songs include 1972’s “Daddy, Don’t You Walk So Fast,” “Red Roses for a Blue Lady” (1965) and “Danke Schoen” (1963) used in the score for Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986).

Visit WMMTS.com for more information.