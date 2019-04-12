Najarian selected as Glendale mayor—again

On April 2, Glendale City Councilmember Ara Najarian was selected as the city’s mayor by fellow councilmembers. Najarian takes over the position from outgoing Mayor Zareh Sinanyan. This is Najarian’s fourth time serving in the position of mayor.

Najarian was first elected to office in 2005. During his tenure, he has served as Chair of the Glendale Housing Authority and the former Glendale Redevelopment Agency.

“I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to serve as mayor,” said Mayor Najarian. “I look forward to working closely with my council colleagues and staff to keep Glendale the special place that it is.”