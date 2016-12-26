NBC’s ‘Powerless’ is set in the superhero world

It’s a superhero’s world; we just live in it. And a nerdy sense of humor would make the world a better place—at least a lot more fun. That’s the message from the stars of the new series “Powerless,” premiering Thursday, February 2nd on NBC.

Powerless is the first comedy series set in the universe of DC Comics, the home of Superman, Batman, the Justice League, etc. But this is not an action-adventure with those super characters. Instead the show is a creative comedy set at Wayne Security, a cool place that specializes in products to protect ordinary powerless folks who caught up in the supervillains and heroes’ battles. The show brings together workplace sitcom antics and superhero mayhem.

Emily Locke (Vanessa Hudgens, of High School Musical fame) works as Director of Research and Development for Wayne Security in Charm City, home to superheroes, villains and citizens fed up being collateral damage. Wayne Security is run by Van Wayne (Alan Tudyk of the sci-fi Firefly series, and Star Wars: Rogue One), the dim-wit cousin of billionaire crimefighter Bruce Wayne. Van’s goal is to be promoted to a job at headquarters, Wayne Enterprises in Gotham.

Hudgens is fresh and funny playing Emily who is full of spunk. There’s a lot of comedy to be mined as she tries to motivate her boss and officemates to carry out her big ideas. On her team is Danny Pudi (Community) as Teddy, Christina Kirk (A to Z) as Jackie, and Ron Funches (Undateable) as Ron. Her goal is to boost their full potential and the realization that you don’t need superpowers to be a hero.

“We want to show as much of the breadth of the DC universe as possible. You’re going to see characters you’re familiar with if you are a big, hardcore comic book fan. We’re going to pull from the entire canon of the comics,” said executive producer Patrick Schumacker about the Powerless stories.

The Justice League will be referenced, and the things they do will affect the characters in this world. The folks at DC Comics seem to have a sense of humor about their normally super-serious superheroes who have been featured in blockbuster films. Executive producer Justin Halpern said, “We have a joke in the pilot where we poke fun at the Batman v Superman film.” But don’t look for Bruce Wayne/Batman to make an appearance any time soon because of too much red tape. Halpern revealed if you wanted to see Batman’s hands in a shot, for example, “you can’t just have someone else’s hands.” Ben Affleck who played Batman would have to do it, reported Halpern, on hand with Schumacker, at the NBC interview session last week for the Television Critics Association’s 2017 winter press tour.

Hudgens explained that she loves the setting for Powerless. “I love workspace comedies. My all-time favorite shows are The Office and Parks and Recreation. So, when I found out NBC was doing another half hour workspace comedy, I thought that would be an amazing thing to be a part of. Then adding DC Comics as the backdrop for the show, I just knew that it would be something completely original. That’s what’s really neat about performing—doing something that hasn’t really been done before, also something that’s light hearted that will be kind of an escape for people. You can just sit down, forget about the worries of your day, and just laugh, and I think that’s something the world needs a bit of right now.”

Vanessa plays her character as a kind of wide-eyed go-getter and optimistic gal, which adds to the humor with all the weird stuff going on around her. The lovely 28-year-old actress-singer who played Gigi on Broadway said she’s a positive person in real life. “I think as I get older and life beats you down a little bit, you have to work a little harder at having a positive attitude. But I’m a really happy person. I’m very optimistic.”

Describing his Van Wayne role, Alan Tudyk said, “He’s a fun character to play. He’s kind of happy in his own ignorance. He’s blithely stupid.”

Margie Barron is a member of the Television Critics Association and has written for a variety of top publications for more than 35 years. Among her credits: being featured in the movie “Alligator” and being half of the husband and wife writing team of Margie and Frank Barron.