NBC’s ‘Rise’ focuses on an inspiring high school

It is inspiring to watch throngs of students take to the streets under their “March for Our Lives” banner as they strive to make their world a safer place. Bless them for their efforts that have circled the globe.

On a smaller scale and on the small screen, is a television series that tells the tale of students finding hope in unexpected places. The new NBC high school drama Rise focuses on a high school that finds inspiration when a dedicated teacher Lou Mazzuchelli (Josh Radnor) takes over the school’s lackluster theatre department. With the reluctant help of another teacher, Tracy Wolfe (Rosie Perez), they galvanize the students, faculty and the entire working-class town.

NBC will be granting $500,000 to fund high school theatre programs around the country…

During the interview session for Rise at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour recently, NBC announced that the network had been so inspired by Rise and its stories, that it will be granting $500,000 to fund high school theatre programs around the country through NBC’s “Rise America” initiative. That announcement was cheered by the Rise stars and creative team, as well as the usually cynical journalists.

On hand to talk about the series were stars Auli’i Cravalho, Damon J. Gillespie, Josh Radnor, and Rosie Perez; also, executive producers Jason Katims, Jeffrey Seller, and Flody Suarez.

Showrunner/producer Katims emphasized that the success of NBC’s This Is Us opened up network television to more of this motivating kind of storytelling. Katims said, “A successful show like This Is Us has cleared the path for doing a show like Rise. I feel shows that are character driven with a deep emotional core are ultimately shows that appeal to viewers.”

Rise is a show within a show with the students at the small town high school struggling to produce the musical Spring Awakening. It is based on a true story about a public high school doing that against all odds. Because the series tackles serious issues without any over-the-top sugarcoated musical numbers, it is not akin to High School Musical or Glee, or even Fame, but entertaining nonetheless.

An Oscar-nominated actress, Rosie Perez talked about how important it is to support theatre programs in schools, because they open up many opportunities for students. Rosie is proactive about her support and explained, “I have an arts-integrated, curricular program, Urban Arts, that we service out to Title I schools, public schools in New York City and here in Los Angeles. We service about 15,000 kids a year, and we use the arts to help them comprehend the academics. But we also use the arts to help them develop critical thinking, to develop their civic minded duty to the world and to help develop their self-esteem as a human being. I grew up not with a silver spoon in my mouth. I grew up very rough. But when I grew up, I did have the arts, and it did change me because I was very angry and introverted.”

Perez added, “But when we had a field trip to see The Wiz on Broadway when I was 12-years-old, I remember sitting in the theater and seeing this young, black girl talking about ‘When I think of home,’ and it resonated with me. It was the first time I cried in public and I wasn’t embarrassed. It changed me as a person. So I personally know the arts are very important, especially for those who don’t have.”

Perez’ charity, Urban Arts Partnership, has been around for 25 years. Its motto is “What separates a privileged child from an underprivileged child is opportunity.” And Perez insisted, “When you provide that opportunity that child will rise to the occasion each and every time. So, what I really love about our series Rise, is not only does it showcase the importance of the arts, but it also talks about the politics behind arts in the schools, and I think that is really important. I also really love NBC and their 50-10 award program. They are going to award $10,000 to 50 different public schools here in America to try to really pay it forward.”

Rise airs Tuesday nights on NBC. Tune in.

Margie Barron is a member of the Television Critics Association and has written for a variety of top publications for more than 35 years and was proud to be half of the husband and wife writing team of Margie and Frank Barron.