NBC’s ‘The Voice’ is back to showcase great talent

Three-time Emmy Award-winning “The Voice” returns to NBC for Season 12 premiering on Monday, February 27th on NBC.

The gimmick that has sustained this talent show is simple—showcase great singers. Of course, it has celebrity coaches with sassy chemistry on spinning chairs. It’s all about the music, but a main ingredient to the show’s appeal is seeing the mentoring music stars go wild with each other and having some fun.

This time around the megastar coaching team has Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Alicia Keys and Gwen Stefani, with host Carson Daly trying keep the show from getting out of hand.

The strongest vocalists from across the country have been invited to compete in the new season. The show’s innovative format features five stages of competition: the blind auditions, followed by the battle rounds, the knockouts, the live playoffs and finally, the awesome live performance shows.

How the show works

During the blind auditions, the decisions from the musician coaches are based solely on voice and not on looks. The coaches hear the artists perform, but they don’t get to see them until they spin their chairs around. If a coach is impressed by the artist’s voice, he/she pushes a button to select the artist for his/her team. At this point, the coach’s chair will rotate so that he/she can face the artist he/she has selected. If more than one coach pushes his/her button, the power then shifts to the artist to choose which coach they want to work with. If no coach pushes his/her button, the artist is eliminated from competition.

Once the teams are set, the battle is on. Coaches dedicate themselves to developing their team of artists, giving them advice and sharing the secrets of their own success. With the battle rounds and “the steals,” the competition really heats up.

The competition between coaches, especially Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, is genuine. They become two battling brothers who want to outdo each other. Levine said, “I don’t want this to turn into the Blake Shelton Show.” Shelton has been with the show since its premiere in 2011 and last December, when charming country singer Sundance Head won the competition, Blake also came out a winner by coaching his fifth champion.

The frontman of the Grammy-winning group Maroon 5, Levine reported he enjoys coaching. “It’s great to work with these guys and try to get them to win the show, which is obviously the end goal when you’re on The Voice. But it’s kind of more amazing just to work with these people and help them get to wherever they’re going to get, whatever stage in the competition they get to. And whenever they go home, they go home with all these amazing experiences… Winning is great. And trust me, I hate the fact that Blake won so many. But winning isn’t always the point. And I think that as long as we do our jobs and teach them what we know, and help them along, honestly, we win too.”

In the playoff rounds, America votes to save two artists from each team. The coaches then save one artist. The remaining contestants move on to the final phase of the competition—the live shows.

In the final performance phase, the top 12 artists compete each week during a live broadcast. The television audience votes to save their favorite artists, and it continues until one is named “The Voice” and receives the grand prize of a recording contract.

The Voice is produced by Mark Burnett, Jay Bienstock, Lee Metzger, Chad Hines and John de Mol, who created the talent series for NBC. Tune in.

