New holiday art classes plus tasty Indian cuisine at Burbank Senior Artists Colony

By John K. Adams

Burbank Senior Artists Colony promotes a weekly schedule of entertainment, personal expression and special events exclusively for residents.

Two arts classes debut this month:

Tuesdays at 2:30pm – new resident and accomplished artist Marie Claire teaches paper art basics, including card making with hand-crafted papers, collage and accordion book binding. She also demonstrates basic calligraphy techniques.

Wednesdays at 1:30pm – resident artists Charlene and Sally teach card making and memory page scrapbooking. Learn techniques for making beautiful holiday, occasion cards and scrapbooking pages.

Join Jack Witt’s September excursion to Pasadena’s Gamble house. Burbank and North Hollywood Colony residents will tour the beautiful architecture and grounds. Jack also teaches the Monday water aerobics and fitness class on Thursdays.

Neo Ensemble Theatre Company is back from hiatus with Manifesto, a wild New York comedy. A reception follows the performance.

Serykah has returned from her India trip to host the bi-monthly Indian luncheon. Residents will enjoy watching home-style vegetarian Indian dishes prepared. Experience flavors you’ve never encountered while listening to Bollywood music. Join the conversation while enjoying great food.

For a great core workout, join the chair volleyball fitness Saturdays at 10am.

Friday night movie nights, acting workshops, art classes and the resident writing groups compete for your free time at the Colony.

Sunbathe and chill out in the beautiful pool or compete in the billiard room. Challenge your friends on Scrabble night. Join in the drum circle.

Burbank Senior Artists Colony is blocks from restaurants, shopping and off-site entertainment. Renew your look at their onsite salon.

Bright, spacious apartments are the main attraction at the Colony. Each apartment is furnished with modern appliances and walk-in closets. Covered, off-street parking is accessible to each resident.

Make this your home.

Burbank Senior Artists Colony is located at 240 E Verdugo Ave. in Burbank. Visit SeniorArtistsColony.com or call (818) 955-9391.