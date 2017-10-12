Nickelodeon Studios costume party to benefit Leadership Burbank Sat., Oct. 21

Tickets are on sale for “LB Scary at Nick,” a costume party on Saturday, October 21 at the Nickelodeon Studios headquarters on Olive Ave. in Burbank. The event is a fundraiser for Leadership Burbank and is open to the public, ages 21 and over.

The party will include drinks and appetizer specials from local restaurants and bars, a video DJ and a costume contest with a celebrity judge. There will also be prize drawings, including two sets of round-trip airline tickets.

“We wanted to do something different from the traditional chicken dinner gala fundraiser,” says Nerissa Sugars, this year’s chair of the Leadership Burbank board. “This community loves the Halloween season and costumes, and what better way to celebrate than with food, drinks and dancing at Nickelodeon – a globally acclaimed, entertainment giant that most people wouldn’t normally get to visit!”

“People should come to just have a funky good time!” continued Sugars. “No auctions, no donation pitches, no special honorees – just a party for the grown-ups. And while they’re enjoying the evening, they’re helping support a valuable cause.”

Leadership Burbank is a community-based organization that offers a hands-on leadership- training program. While most participants live or work in Burbank, the program is open to qualified applicants from any city. Emerging community leaders have the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of community dynamics, and build a network of colleagues and associates throughout the city.

Every year, each Leadership Burbank class completes a community service project that makes a lasting and sustainable impact on the community. Last year, the Class of 2017 partnered with the Family Services Agency to supply a Mental Wellness Center at John Burroughs High School. The Class of 2016 created a Computer Lab and Job Readiness Center at the Burbank Temporary Aid Center. In 2015, the Class renovated the front garden of the Boys & Girls Club of Burbank and the Greater East Valley. Earlier projects supported a wide range of organizations, including, the Joslyn Adult Center, Burbank Unified School District and the Kids Community Dental Clinic.

Over the years, Leadership Burbank Alumni have made wide-ranging impacts on their communities. LB Alumni occupy top-ranking positions in many City services, including Burbank Water & Power, Burbank Police & Fire Departments, the Burbank Planning Department, and more. With the exception of the City Council, LB Alumni have occupied seats on every Burbank City Board and Commission, and serve on the boards of a number of non-profits and community organizations throughout the San Fernando Valley.

Tickets for the costume party are available in advance at LeadershipBurbank.org or at the door on the night of the event.

