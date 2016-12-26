Nine O’Clock Players present ‘Enchanted Sleeping Beauty’ through March 26

Actress Christina Doren promotes family-friendly shows at Assistance League Theatre

By Clint Lohr

The Assistance League of Los Angeles presents performances of childrens’ theatre as they have since 1929. Audiences from throughout L.A. County come to 1367 North Saint Andrews Place in Hollywood to see the Nine O’Clock Players perform. The neighborhood with barred windows and gated doors is in transition as new construction goes on nearby, and the Hollywood sign can be seen in the hills to the north.

Now through March 26th, the Players will be performing Enchanted Sleeping Beauty – a family favorite the league’s website says is suitable for all ages. Many of the theatregoers are underprivileged children who would not ordinarily get to see such plays. According to the website, some schools may even qualify for free admission.

Actress Christina Doren, who will be playing bad witch Evilina, in the current production explained, “Schools are excited to come because the arts are being cut out of their curriculum. The kids get to experience all the emotions, and identify with the play’s characters. Little kids just believe everything.” She said teachers’ guides to the plays are also provided and the children who come range in age from preschool through sixth grade.

Doren also points out that the theater is right in the heart of Hollywood, where there are many schools all around, and that their playhouse can hold 300 kids.

“Our focus is always to produce classical fairy tales. A couple of seasons ago we did Emperor’s New Clothes. Our next production, this fall, is Beauty and The Beast.” In Spring 2018, the Nine O’Clock Players will put on Alice in Wonderland.

Through the years, celebrities such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Sylvester Stallone and Wanda Sykes have brought their children to be entertained there. Doren adds, “We also have the theater available for rent during the summer.”

For information about tickets and showtimes visit them online at NineOClockPlayers.com or call (323) 545-6153. Volunteers are always wanted to join this wonderful organization.