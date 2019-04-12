No April Fooling at Burbank Senior Artists Colony

Community is designed for those age 55+ who have a background or interest in the arts

Enjoy a variety of scheduled events, classes, entertainment and creative expression, tailored to residents’ many interests and talents at the Burbank Senior Artists Colony. They now have openings.

The resident writing program continues expanding. Burbank Senior Artists Colony residents create wonderful stories in the creative writing classes, beautiful prose and poetry with Oshea, and in-depth reflections in the memoir writing workshop.

The residential writing group meets Mondays at 4pm.

Poetry and Prose with Oshea, continues Wednesday mornings at 10am.

Sarah’s creative writing class meets April 11 and every other Thursday at 12:30pm.

Everyone has a story. Tell yours. Join Marlene Nichols’ popular, monthly memoir writing workshop. Tell your story at 2pm on Saturday, April 22.

“Find Your Inner Artist with Polet” meets Wednesdays at 1pm.

Katrina’s Multimedia Digital Art class meets Saturday, April 27 at 11:30am.

(Don’t) break a leg. Valerie Gould’s “Beginning and Intermediate Acting” class meets alternate Sundays at 1:30pm.

For spontaneity, humor and truth, acting coach Daheli Hall presents her “Just Go With It!” improvisation acting class every Thursday at 4pm.

Slim and Trim with Jack, continues Thursday, April 11 and Sunday, April 21 at 11am.

The weekly “Yoga, For All” with Rod continues every Friday at 10:30am. Exercise classes meet throughout each week.

“Excursions with Jack” visits the Hammer Museum on Saturday, April 13.

The annual “Engage in Creativity Event’ opens to the public on Saturday, May 4 from 2pm-4pm. Festivities will include free gourmet appetizers, free wine bar, live music by Not Your Daddy’s Big Band.

Burbank Senior Artists Colony welcomes you to your new home. Modern appliances, walk-in closets and off-street parking are standard with all apartments. Shopping and entertainment are an easy walk away.

Burbank Senior Artists Colony is located at 240 E Verdugo Ave., in Burbank. You can also visit SeniorArtistsColony.com or call (818) 955-9391.