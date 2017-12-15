No wrecking ball on the horizon for Sportsmen’s Lodge

Preservationists believe there still may be time to save the Studio City landmark

No news is good news for locals who want to see a storied landmark remain free from a developer’s wrecking ball.

It’s been two years since the Los Angeles City Council approved a plan to redevelop Studio City’s famous Sportsmen’s Lodge complex at Ventura Bl. and Coldwater Canyon Ave. into an upscale retail center, but it’s business as usual at the event center and hotel. And it’s been 10 years since developer Richard Weintraub bought the land surrounding the hotel and the property’s event center for $51 million. His plans to redevelop the parcel appear to be stalled.

Once just a roadside attraction from the late-1800’s featuring a trout-fishing lake and ponds, the property became a hotel and events center playing host to numerous civic functions, parties and weddings attracting celebrities and politicians. Icons of old Hollywood including Clark Gable, Bette Davis, John Wayne, Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn were known to meet there. Despite objections from neighbors and community groups, the City Council approved plans to demolish the historic structures and water features for a new 98,000-square-foot retail center including almost 500 parking spaces.

But so far, nothing is happening. This gives hope to preservationists who believe there still may be time to save the complex. The Los Angeles Conservancy recently issued a statement noting that the Sportsmen’s Lodge “while not an architectural wonder, has long been considered a site that epitomizes the story of the San Fernando Valley itself — as a site whose evolving uses, from rural to urban, mirrored the Valley’s growth; as a roadside attraction to the Valley’s vibrant automobile culture; as one of the Valley’s earliest and most significant ‘fine dining’ locations; and as a site that has reflected this community’s unique connection to the entertainment industry.”

