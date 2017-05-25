NoHo’s Bravo Pizza & Broasted Chicken: Boasting about broasting!

Review by Karen Alexander

Tuesday night I invited my friend Theresa to go with me to Bravo Pizza & Broasted Chicken on Magnolia in North Hollywood. It’s a small, almost incognito place in a strip mall but huge on delicious food!

They have an ample menu, and we were surprised at the huge portions and delicious food. The longer we stayed and the more we ate, the more we really were getting to love the place.

Owner/manager Jason Cham couldn’t have been more pleasant or welcoming to us, and soon made us feel like we were dining at a fancy restaurant in the middle of St. Mark’s Square, especially with the big painting on the wall of Venice, Italy!

Bravo waitress Wasama was equally wonderful, efficiently attending to us to make sure that we had everything we needed and wanted. They made us feel like old friends they haven’t seen in a while.

Jason took over Bravo eight years ago, which has many items on the menu, but specializes in uniquely cooked broasted chicken which is to die for. Broasting is a mid-century frying technique you don’t hear much about these days. But if you want really good fried chicken, this is the place for it! Broaster chicken is cooked in a pressure cooker first and is definitely superior to frying, with less calories and oil, not full of batter and way more tender. The skin is so crispy and so full of flavor, it makes you wanna cluck out loud!

I absolutely enjoyed my order of chicken and large pizza while my friend had an Italian salad, homemade vegetable soup and mashed potatoes with gravy, plus a bonus plate of crunchy fried zucchini. They are open to substituting items on the menu and also include little goodies like jalapeños on the side.

Bravo Pizza & Broasted Chicken is a little hidden treasure in the heart of North Hollywood which definitely exceeded our expectations. There’s a table for two outdoors and a TV inside.

I highly recommend that you make this place your go-to place when you want really tasty food at a fair price.

Bravo Pizza & Broasted Chicken is located at 10544 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood. Visit them online at BravoPizzaChicken.com or call (818) 766-1735. Hours are 11am-10pm seven days a week. Wheelchair accessible.