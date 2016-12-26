Norby Walters’ 27th annual ‘Night of 100 Stars’ Academy Awards viewing gala at Beverly Hilton Feb. 26

Academy Award-nominated Joe Bologna to receive ‘Night of 100 Stars’ Lifetime Achievement Award

On Oscar Sunday, February 26th, the International Ballroom at the Beverly Hilton Hotel will welcome the arrival of approximately 100 + voting Academy, film and TV stars who will attend the hottest celebrity awards party in town with even bigger names than last year.

Norby Walters, veteran music agent/producer, reprises his role as Dinner Chairman. Title Sponsor of this event is billionaire clothing designer/manufacturer Peter Nygard, Founder and Chairman of Nygard International. Academy Award writer and Emmy Award actor Joe Bologna will receive the Night of 100 Stars Lifetime Achievement Award presented by actor/comedian Richard Lewis.

The media has always rated the Night of 100 Stars as one of the top Oscar viewing awards parties. The Daily News rated this party as “…the number one Oscar party, just for the sheer number of celebrities attending…” ABC’s Good Morning America covers this party from inside and said, “Voting Academy members flock to the Night of 100 Stars with many former Oscar and Golden Globe winners. Is this an Oscar party or the Golden Globes?”

The Jimmy Kimmel show tapes segments here for the show and said, “…a wild party with mostly celebrities and they are everywhere you look…and they have the most beautiful girls.” The Hollywood Reporter wrote, “ Numerous former Academy Award winners and nominees turned out Sunday during the Night of 100 Stars Oscar Gala…including (150 stars) Richard Dreyfuss, Martin Landau, Chevy Chase, Fred Willard, James Cromwell, Ron Perlman, Renee Taylor, Jon Voight, and so many more.”

Many stars will be attending to honor Academy member and nominee Joe Bologna.

The formal sit-down dinner viewing party has always included past Oscar winners and nominees who will return to pay tribute to this year’s favorite award nominees. Over 127 stars have confirmed attending.

Over the years, along with the other 100 stars attending, approximately 30 to 40 Academy Award winners and nominees attend including: Bryan Cranston, Jamie Foxx, Peter Fonda, Jon Voight, Danny Aiello, Jennifer Tilly, Linda Blair, Michael Lerner, Sally Kirkland, Gary Busey, Bruce Davison, Richard Dreyfuss, Cathy Moriarty, Kathleen Quinlan, Eric Roberts, Robert Forster, Diane Ladd, Caroll Baker, Rip Torn, Dean Stockwell, T

heodore Bikel, Don Murray, William H. Macy, Samantha Eggar, Glynis Johns, Terry Moore, Burt Young, George Chakiris, James Cromwell, Shirley Jones, Martin Landau, David Paymer, Robert Loggia, Renee Taylor, Joe Bologna, Brenda Vaccaro, Shirley Knight, Stuart Whitman, Seymour Cassel, Lesley Ann Warren, Russ Tamblyn, Sally Kellerman and the late Mickey Rooney.

Tickets for Night of 100 Stars are $1,000 per seat. Call (310) 446-5416 or visit Nightof100Stars.com.