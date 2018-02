Pictured (L-R) are Cindy Xie, Albert Zhang, Tai Michaels, Lyna Kim and Tom Panenko. The five-member North Hollywood High School Science Bowl Team B poses for a photo during the scrimmage held at the LADWP downtown headquarters on Jan. 20. The team was preparing for the Sat., Feb. 24 LADWP Science Bowl XXVI regional competition. North Hollywood teams have won 18 of the last 20 regional competitions.

