North Hollywood High School’s ‘A-Team’ practices at LADWP Science Bowl Scrimmage

North Hollywood High School’s A Team takes a break during the LADWP Science Bowl Scrimmage held at the utility’s downtown headquarters recently. Pictured (L to R) is Albert Zhang, Cindy Xie, Albert Liu and Lyna Kim. Last year the team placed second at the U.S. Department of Energy National Science Bowl in Washington, D.C. This year the LADWP Science Bowl Regional Competition to determine which teams goes to the national event will be held Sat., Feb. 23. North Hollywood has won 19 of the last 21 regional competitions. The school has won one national championship and placed among the top five teams nationally nine times.