Open house at St. Paul’s First Lutheran School set for Jan. 31

By Clint Lohr

St. Paul’s First Lutheran School will host an open house on their campus in North Hollywood on Tuesday, January 31st, from 9am to 6pm.

Families with children who are toddlers through age 12 will be welcomed onto the campus for personal tours, where they may speak to School principal Rendy Koeppel as well as teachers. “Parents can talk to the teachers and receive an assortment of school and enrollment information,” Koeppel said.

Students attending St. Paul’s range in age from pre-school through eighth grade.

“This is the 70th year of our school,” Koeppel continued. “We have been having these open house activities for the last 25 years. Parents get a great feel for the family atmosphere and the personal, nurturing environment. Visitors will see our students in various activities including core academic classes, in the science lab, the gym, the computer lab, pre-school play and learning centers, and our outstanding music classes which include individual and choral singing, instrumental band and hand bells.”

The school’s website states that St. Paul’s “offers a complete and comprehensive Christian education.”

“There are just great opportunities to meet new people and to share the wonderful blessings of Christian education at St. Paul’s,” Koeppel said.

St. Paul’s First Lutheran School is located at 11330 McCormick St. in North Hollywood. For more information visit them online at StPaulsFirst.org or call (818) 763-2892.