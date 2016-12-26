Pardee Homes brings new master-planned community to Santa Clarita

Arista, Lucero and Tierno offer first new home choices

Pardee Homes plans a February 11th grand opening for Aliento in Santa Clarita’s Golden Valley. With new home neighborhoods, a community center, parks, open space and easy access to amenities, Aliento introduces a desirable lifestyle setting to Santa Clarita.

Grand opening weekend will feature a preview of The Terrace, Aliento’s resort-style community center, and self-guided model tours of Aliento’s first three neighborhoods. To learn more visit AlientoLiving.com.

The neighborhoods—From an elevated location, Aliento offers gated living choices at Arista by Pardee Homes and Lucero and Tierno by TRI Pointe Homes. Dave Little, President of Pardee Home Los Angeles Ventura Division, said these neighborhoods address diverse preferences. “Young couples, growing families and active empty nesters will discover eco-friendly, flexible designs and smart home measures—plus open space, exceptional amenities and outstanding location,” he said.

Arista designs provide approximately 2,530 to 4,095 square feet of living space in one- and two-story floorplans with three to six bedrooms, two-and-a-half to five baths and two- and three-bay tandem garages. Oversized back yards, covered outdoor rooms and outdoor pavilions are ideal for indoor/outdoor living. Pricing is from the high $600s.

Lucera offers single-level and two-story designs with approximately 2,062 to 2,576 square feet of living space, three to four bedrooms and two to three baths. Great rooms feature seamless connectivity to large rear yards. Each home also offers a two-bay garage. Pricing begins in the mid $600s.

Tierno offers single-level and two-story designs, with approximately 2,408 to 2,952 square feet of living space and three to five bedrooms and two-and-a-half to three baths. Rear yard decks, casitas and outdoor rooms highlight optional spaces. Each home includes a two- or three-bay garage. Pricing is from the low $600s.

Distinctive architectural styles marry contemporary form with the rustic charm of Old California. Exceptionally generous homesites enhance Aliento’s emphasis on relaxed and casual living.

Resort lifestyle—Neighborhood parks, dog parks and on-site trailheads highlight Aliento’s leisure choices. Anchoring all is The Terrace, a community center with enclosed fitness facilities, gathering spaces and equipped kitchen. Adult and children’s pools, event and play lawns and a spa highlight The Terrace amenities.

Close to everything—Aliento combines upscale new homes with enclave location and exceptional convenience. Close-to-home destinations include regional employment hubs, with easy access to freeways and Metrolink. Short drives on local streets connect to neighborhood shopping, dining, fitness centers, theaters and everyday services. Nearby are abundant retail and entertainment choices, including Six Flags Magic Mountain.

Since 1921, Pardee Homes has provided quality homes in desirable locations. A member of the TRI Pointe Group of regional homebuilders, Pardee is noted for green building leadership, safe building practices and community partnerships. Regional operations include Los Angeles/Ventura, the Inland Empire, San Diego and Nevada.

Visit PardeeHomes.com to learn more.