Pardee Homes brings new master-planned community to Santa Clarita

Arista, Lucera and Tierno offer first new home choices

Pardee Homes celebrates their grand opening for Aliento in Santa Clarita on Saturday, February 11th, from 10am to 3pm. The grand opening features Aliento’s resort-style community center, self-guided new home model tours, music and special activities.

To reach Aliento from 14 North, exit at Golden Valley Road. Make a right on Oak Crest Dr. Turn left at Via Princessa to get to the models and The Terrace Club. Also visit AlientoLiving.com.

Neighborhoods—Aliento offers gated living at Arista by Pardee Homes and Lucero and Tierno by TRI Pointe Homes. “Young couples, growing families and active empty nesters will discover eco-friendly, versatile designs—plus open space, exceptional amenities and outstanding location,” said Dave Little, President of Pardee Home Los Angeles Ventura Division. “We are delighted to welcome our grand opening visitors!”

Arista designs provide approximately 2,530 to 4,095 square feet of living space in one- and two-story floorplans with three to six bedrooms, two-and-a-half to five baths and two- and three-bay tandem garages. Oversized back yards, covered outdoor rooms and outdoor pavilions are ideal for indoor/outdoor living. Pricing is from the high $600s.

Lucera offers one- and two-story designs with approximately 2,062 to 2,576 square feet of living space, three to four bedrooms and two to three baths. Great rooms feature seamless connectivity to large rear yards. Each home includes a two-bay garage. Pricing begins in the low $600s.

Tierno offers one- and two-story designs, with approximately 2,408 to 2,952 square feet of living space and three to five bedrooms and two-and-a-half to three baths. Rear yard decks, casitas and outdoor rooms highlight optional spaces. Each home includes a two- or three-bay garage. Pricing is from the mid $600s.

Distinctive architectural styles marry contemporary form with the rustic charm of Old California. Exceptionally generous homesites enhance Aliento’s emphasis on relaxed and casual living.

Resort lifestyle—Neighborhood parks, dog parks and onsite trailheads highlight Aliento’s leisure choices. Anchoring all is The Terrace Club, a community center with enclosed fitness facilities, gathering spaces and equipped kitchen, as well as adult and children’s pools and event and play lawns.

Close to everything—Aliento combines upscale new homes with enclave location and exceptional convenience. Close-to-home destinations include regional employment hubs, with easy access to freeways and Metrolink. Short drives on local streets connect to neighborhood shopping, dining, fitness centers, theaters and everyday services. Nearby are abundant retail and entertainment choices.

Since 1921, Pardee Homes has provided quality homes in desirable locations. A member of the TRI Pointe Group of regional homebuilders, Pardee is noted for green building leadership, safe building practices and community partnerships. Regional operations include Los Angeles/Ventura, the Inland Empire, San Diego and Nevada.

