Parisian theme for Scholl Canyon Estates ‘Senior Prom’

It was “Springtime in Paris” for the residents of Scholl Canyon Estates Gracious Retirement Living in Glendale last week, as they celebrated their Fifth Annual “Senior Prom.”

Scholl Canyon Estates Activity Director Marybeth Thicke says that hosting a prom for the seniors is a cherished tradition for their community. “Many of our residents missed their prom due to WWII, or because they had dropped out of high school to help support their families. It’s so wonderful to see them get to dress up and dance to music from their era.”

Crooner Matt Barber delighted the crowd with favorite songs of the ’30s, ’40s and ’50s. The Parisian theme had the seniors decked out in festive spring attire as the formal dinner room was decorated with photos of the Champs D’Elysees, spring floral arrangements, Eiffel Tower centerpieces and pink tulle elegantly draped from the light fixtures.

Manager Paul Richardson was the chef for the evening and pulled out all the stops preparing a gourmet French dinner for the residents including Apple Vichyssoise, Beef Burgundy with mushrooms in a French pastry.

High school students from St Francis in La Canada/Flintridge, Mayfield in Pasadena and Campbell Hall Studio City shared in the festivities with the seniors, pinning on the corsages and boutonnieres and serving tropical punch and appetizers. The students even hit the dance floor with the School Canyon residents, and lit up the room with their smiles.

Thicke says a highlight of the evening was the crowing of the Royal Court. “This year our Prom King and Queen were Carl Held and Kaline Rogers. Their fellow residents voted for them because they are warm, friendly and helpful to everyone. Prom Queen Rogers said, “It was a great honor and a big surprise. It’s nice to know people love you.” Prom King Held echoed those sentiments saying, “We are one big family here.” That is exactly how Scholl Canyon Estates residents and staff feel about each other: one big happy family.

Scholl Canyon Estates Gracious Retirement Living is located at 1551 E Chevy Chase Dr. in Glendale. Call (818) 446-2622 for information