Pasadena Heritage presents 27th Annual Craftsman Weekend Nov. 9 – 11

Pasadena Heritage, a nonprofit organization dedicated to historic preservation in and around Pasadena, will present the 27th Annual Craftsman Weekend Friday, November 9 – Sunday, November 11.

The Craftsman House Tour features five homes, including two Greene & Greene houses. The weekend will also feature bus and walking tours of historic neighborhoods, a show and sale, workshops and presentations.

Special this year are several offerings that highlight the Asian influence on Craftsman architecture. Included in those are a lecture and tour at the Gamble House, a bus tour showing some of the best examples of both Asian architecture, and of Asian-influenced Arts and Crafts homes, and a Saturday night reception at the Storrier Sterns Japanese Garden where international recording artist Yukiko Matsuyama will perform.

The Weekend will feature house tours of notable Craftsman properties including two Greene and Greene commissions, along with bus and walking tours of the surrounding neighborhoods. Other events scheduled include free entrance to a show and sale with exhibitors of antique and contemporary furniture and decorative arts and a silent auction. In addition, Pasadena Heritage will be offering workshops and presentations, and a Thursday night reception at the Pasadena Museum of History with curator Maurine St. Guadens and an exclusive reception on Friday at the historic Blinn House featuring master artisan Theodore Ellison.

For tickets and information visit PasadenaHeritage.org/CraftsmanWeekend or contact them at Pasadena Heritage, 651 South Saint John Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91105. Call (626) 441-6333.