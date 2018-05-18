Pasadena native signed by San Francisco 49ers

By Oscar Areliz, courtesy

of The Outlook

Pasadena native Coleman Shelton signed with the San Francisco 49ers recently.

The 6-4, 299-pound former University of Washington lineman went undrafted after seven rounds but quickly received an offer from the 49ers.

“It’s a good feeling,” Shelton said in a phone interview. “It’s exciting to move on to the next chapter and I’m ready to go to the NFL. I feel confident. (Washington head coach Chris Peterson) and his crew got me ready for the next level.”

Shelton remains on the West Coast close to friends and family and joins an organization on the rise. The 49ers won their final five games of the 2017 season with young quarterback Jimmy Garropolo behind center.

“I’m really thankful they gave me the opportunity,” said Shelton, who played football at Los Angeles Loyola High School before going to Washington. “Things are on the up with the 49ers, and it’s going to be fun to go and learn from the best. Hopefully I can make my name there somehow. The coaches are great and it’s an exciting organization to play for.”

The Washington football program has been one of the best in the Pac-12 the past two years, and Shelton, a four-year starter, was instrumental to the team’s resurgence. He helped the Huskies win the Pac-12 championship in 2016, a feat they had not achieved since 2000. In the same year, Washington was one of the four teams selected to compete in College Football Playoff. Most recently, the Huskies won a share of the Pac-12 North Division title and faced Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl.