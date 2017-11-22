Pasadena’s ‘One Colorado’ is your home for the holidays

Authentic charm, historic elegance and sophisticated shopping, dining and entertainment in ‘one’ place

One Colorado loves the holidays! They’re decking their halls, donning their celebratory best and providing lots of seasonal warm fuzzies. They are sure to bring glee to the grouchiest Grinch and crabbiest Scrooge.

Located in the heart of Old Pasadena, between Colorado and Union at Fair Oaks Ave., One Colorado invites you to start the season on the right note with their Saturday, December 2 “Holiday Kick Off” shindig with music from the Leftover Cuties. The evening will feature momentous songs, melodious tidings, poetry on demand and cupcakes.

You can also share your good will with their “Good Cheer Gifting Drive” and “Holiday Card Round Up” for Union Station Homeless Services. On Sunday, December 10 you can plant your ongoing community support with their Fallen Fruit Public Fruit Adoption.

And what would the season be without a beloved Bob Baker Marionette Holiday Show? (Answer: A little less excellent). Bring the family (and visiting relatives) for marionette merriment.

Santa will also be there all pretty, primped and primed for photo sessions, including Pet Night (Dec. 10) when Fido gets a shot at his lap. (See website for schedule and pricing.) And if you miss St. Nick (or are just a little shy), leave your Santa sentiments in his mailbox. All notes get a reply, so don’t forget your return address!

Other holiday treats include Random Acts of Music with Pasadena Symphony and Pops on Sunday, December 10 and Sunday, December 17.

For more event information visit OneColorado.com or call (626) 564-1066.

