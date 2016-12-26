Performer Charles Busch’s ‘That Girl/That Boy’ is eclectic and witty

Review by Tim Lydeen,

special to The Tolucan Times

In 1985 I first saw writer, actor and drag legend Charles Busch in his long-running Off Broadway hit Vampire Lesbians of Sodom. Since then he has become one of the most celebrated dress-wearing actor/playwrights of the American stage and screen.

Based in Manhattan, he recently visited Southern California to perform two of his cabaret shows. In Palm Springs, San Diego, La Jolla and Costa Mesa he performed The Lady at the Mic which pays tribute to five female stars of theater, cabaret and comedy who touched his life. Here in Hollywood I was delighted to catch him last week during one of his two nights at Rockwell for his only showing of That Girl/That Boy.

With musical director and accompanist Tom Judson, he played himself (in drag) and gave us an evening full of songs and amusing stories. My particular favorite was his description of his encounters with songwriter Marilyn Bergman!

For me, this was the first time seeing him not playing a character in one of his own plays. I was impressed by his great storytelling and eclectic choice of songs. He and Judson have wonderful chemistry together showcased in their duets and witty banter.

New York Times critic Stephen Holden wrote of That Girl/That Boy: “He has the gift of comic gab like few other entertainers.” This very enthusiastic audience agreed.

If and when he returns to Southern California be sure not to miss him for an evening of cabaret like you’ve never seen before and one you won’t soon forget.

Tim Lydeen is an actor, dancer and singer with a BFA in Vocal Music from Cal State University Fullerton.