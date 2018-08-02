Pet Care Foundation funds programs to save kitten lives, assists no-kill Los Angeles goal

It’s summer in Los Angeles and one of the most intense kitten seasons on record, with more than 10,000 neonatal kittens expected to flood into Animal Services through December. At under eight-weeks-old, these tiny kittens are often the first killed due to lack of resources to care for them within the shelter system. That’s where lifesaving kitten programs come in.

Thanks to a $236,000 grant from the Pet Care Foundation, three groups in Best Friends Animal Society’s No-Kill Los Angeles (NKLA) Coalition will be creating or expanding kitten nurseries or providing resources for foster volunteers to care for approximately 875 kittens in the next four months: Stray Cat Alliance, Spay Neuter Project Los Angeles and Little Angel’s Project. The funds will provide food, medications and care to get the kittens to the two pound mark, at which point they can be fixed and offered for adoption.

“Our mission is to save animals and these grants will do exactly that – save hundreds of tiny lives that might otherwise be killed,” said Bill Crowe, director for the Pet Care Foundation. Jose Ocano of Best Friends Animal Society said, “Lifesaving is a relay race and the Pet Care Foundation just passed the baton to help us get across the finish line. We are so grateful for their generosity and commitment to NKLA.”