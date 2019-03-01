Peter Tork of The Monkees dies

Peter Tork, bassist and keyboardist with the hit ‘60’s pop group The Monkees, died on February 21. A post on his Facebook page read: “It is with beyond-heavy and broken hearts that we share the devastating news that our friend, mentor, teacher, and amazing soul, Peter Tork, has passed from this world….the PTFB (Peter Tork Facebook) team is made up of Peter’s friends, family and colleagues…we ask for your kindness and understanding in allowing us to grieve this huge loss privately.”

It continued: “We want to thank each and every one of you for your love, dedication and support of our ‘boss.’ Please know that Peter was extremely appreciative of you, his Torkees, and one of his deepest joys was to be out in front of you, playing his music, and seeing you enjoy what he had to share. We send blessings and thoughts of comfort to you all, with much gratitude.”

A cause of death was not announced, but Tork wrote about being diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma in his tongue in 2009. He encouraged his fans to support research efforts of the Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Research Foundation.