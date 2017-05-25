Police seek help in finding missing Studio City girl

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Studio City, according to a press release from the office of Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian.

Angelique Faith Davis was last seen about 3:30pm Sunday, May 21st in the 3700 block of Fredonia Dr. She was walking toward Cahuenga Blvd., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The teen has diabetes and requires medication, police said. She also suffers from depression.

Angelique is white, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 125 pounds and has brown hair, brown eyes and freckles.

She was wearing a purple blouse, blue shorts, white shoes and carried a black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Angelique’s whereabouts is urged to call detectives at (818) 754-8410 or (818) 754-8429.