Project Angel Food joins AIDS Walk L.A. in fundraising Sun., Oct. 15

Project Angel Food is a beneficiary of AIDS Walk Los Angeles for the fourth consecutive year. The Walk will take place on Sunday, October 15 with sign-in at 8:30am and the opening ceremony kicking-off at 9:15am.

The walk will begin at 10am at the steps of Los Angeles City Hall and adjacent parkland and will end at the same place.

Project Angel Food will keep 80 percent of the funds raised by the agency’s team, which equates to one meal for their clients for every $5 raised. Visit LA.AIDSWalk.net/projectangelfood to join the Project Angel Food Team (team #9341) to fundraise and walk, or to donate to the team or to donate to somebody already signed up.

Since its inception, Project Angel Food has provided 10.5 million free meals and the kitchen, staff and volunteers continue to prepare close to 11,000 meals a week for people living with life threatening illness, including HIV/AIDS, cancer, kidney disease, congestive heart failure and diabetes.

For further information contact Vesna Fartek by email at vesna@angelfood.org or by calling (323) 845-1800 x241.

