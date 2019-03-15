Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center Guild presents ‘That’s Entertainment’ Sun., Apr. 7 at Sheraton Universal

Proceeds go to Guild’s $1 million pledge to new emergency services

Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center Guild proudly presents “That’s Entertainment” on Sunday, April 7, at 10:30am, in the Sheraton Universal Hotel Grand Ballroom. This is a major fundraiser for the Guild. All the proceeds will go towards the Guild’s million dollar pledge to new emergency services.

George Pennacchio will be the Master of Ceremonies. Pennacchio is a longtime entertainment reporter for ABC7 Eyewitness News. He also hosts the station’s yearly Oscar pre- and post-shows syndicated live worldwide. He is a three-time Emmy Award winner.

The fabulous entertainment features Fritz Coleman, the weathercaster for KNBC-TV, a stand-up comedian, tenor Maximo Marcuso and the Amax Dancers. A delicious luncheon will be served. There will also be a silent auction, chances of the day and vendors for your shopping experience.

Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, a major Valley hospital, will celebrate their 75th anniversary at this event.

For further information contact Kathleen Marsden at (818) 385-1801.