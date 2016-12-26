Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center Guild’s ‘Passport to London’ is April 1 at Sheraton Universal

“Passport to London” is this year’s theme for the luncheon and fashion show presented by Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center Guild. The event will be held on April 1st in the Grand Ballroom of the Sheraton Universal Hotel located at 333 University Hollywood Dr. in University City.

The festivities start at 10:30am with a reception, fashion boutique, silent auction and chances of the day. Lunch will be served at 12:30pm.

Lucinda Miedena of Couture Productions will produce the fashion show, using top designers.

George Pennacchio, entertainment reporter for ABC7 Eyewitness News, will be the Master of Ceremony.

This is the Guild’s major fundraising event of the year. The Guild’s pledge of $500,000 will go to the Cusumano Family Neuroscience Outpatient Center.

Chairing the event is Kathleen Marsden, Co-Chair Maureen Walsh and Advisor Donna Mahoney.

Tickets are $110. For reservations and information call Mrs. Delmer Patz at (818) 846-2177.