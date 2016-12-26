LATEST
The Tolucan Times
You are at:»»Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center Guild’s ‘Passport to London’ is April 1 at Sheraton Universal
Representing Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center Guild is Julie McArdle (Guild President), Kathleen Marsden (Fundraiser Chair) and Maureen Walsh (Co-Chair). Join them at the Sheraton Universal for “Passport to London” on April 1.

Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center Guild’s ‘Passport to London’ is April 1 at Sheraton Universal

0
By on Inside this Issue

“Passport to London” is this year’s theme for the luncheon and fashion show presented by Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center Guild. The event will be held on April 1st in the Grand Ballroom of the Sheraton Universal Hotel located at 333 University Hollywood Dr. in University City.

The festivities start at 10:30am with a reception, fashion boutique, silent auction and chances of the day. Lunch will be served at 12:30pm.

Lucinda Miedena of Couture Productions will produce the fashion show, using top designers.

George Pennacchio, entertainment reporter for ABC7 Eyewitness News, will be the Master of Ceremony.

This is the Guild’s major fundraising event of the year. The Guild’s pledge of $500,000 will go to the Cusumano Family Neuroscience Outpatient Center.

Chairing the event is Kathleen Marsden, Co-Chair Maureen Walsh and Advisor Donna Mahoney.

Tickets are $110. For reservations and information call Mrs. Delmer Patz at (818) 846-2177.

Views All Time
Views All Time
126
Views Today
Views Today
4
Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Comments are closed.