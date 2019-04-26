Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center Guild’s ‘That’s Entertainment’ Spring fundraiser a hit

“In this world of overrated pleasures, and underrated treasures, I’m glad there is the Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center Guild.” Please excuse the paraphrase of the classic Jimmy Dorsey song “I’m Glad There is You,” but that’s how this reporter feels about the incredible group of Guild ladies who are angels among us.

They make the world a better place thanks to their volunteer efforts and raising funds for the Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center (PSJMC) which improve their services for our community. Since it was founded, the PSJMC Guild has raised more than $7 million for such worthwhile projects that have included the Disney Family Cancer Center, the Howard and Hycy Hill Neuroscience Center and most recently the Cusumano Family Outpatient Center to treat a broad range of neurological conditions.

Now the Guild’s legacy continues with their most recent impressive million dollar pledge for the new emergency services at St. Joe’s to help the ER provide outstanding care for all in need.

The annual Spring Event is the Guild’s flagship fundraiser, and the 2019 gala luncheon was held on Sunday, April 7 at the Sheraton Universal. Donna Mahoney, Guild President (and co-director of the event with Ollie Vick, and a last minute assist from Kathleen Marsden), worked hard with her committee to present a shindig that would live up to its theme “That’s Entertainment.” The celebration featured entertainers who would be at home as headliners in any Vegas showroom, with fantastic comedy from Fritz Coleman and marvelous music from Maximo Marcuso. The Amax Dancers also did a few classic Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers numbers.

The “Entertainment Guru” of ABC7 Eyewitness News and host of the Oscar’s syndicated Red Carpet shows, three-time Emmy winner George Pennacchio was the Master of Ceremonies. A master he was at creating a fun atmosphere and keeping the show and raffle prizes rolling along.

Fritz Coleman, the beloved NBC-4 weatherman and honorary Mayor of Toluca Lake, is also a gifted stand-up comic who did his uber-entertaining routine about “the joys of aging.” Belly laughs were echoing throughout the Sheraton Universal ballroom as he kidded about everything from aches and pains, to enjoying “senior menus” which he joked were just “kids’ menus without the crayons.” If you ever want to enjoy an evening full of fun, catch Coleman at The Icehouse Comedy Club in Pasadena.

Maximo Marcuso, famously known as “The Tenor of the Americas,” has a divine voice that showcased classical music and popular songs. The handsome entertainer wove his magic and worked the appreciative audience, singing to lucky ladies and inviting Pennacchio up on stage to join him in a song. No wonder Maximo plays concert halls around the world.

Maximo mentioned that his friend Donna Mahoney was not at the gala, “but her heart is here.” Due to an emergency, Mahoney was not on hand, so former president Kathleen Marsden, who has directed past Spring Events, rose to the occasion and carried on with aplomb. Marsden welcomed everyone and read Mahoney’s letter of praise for her impressive committee. Kudos for Mahoney, plus for the Advertising/Program Book, Marian Enos; Spring Card Party, Maria Balke; Centerpieces, Jo Massimini; Chances of the Day, Lupe Llamas; Silent Auction, Kris Reiter, Charlene Greene; Finance, Maureen Walsh; Hostesses, Patricia Scully; Invitations, Patricia Cimo; Patrons, Sharon Reid; Press, Terry Campbell; Vendors, Lori Riela; Co-Director & Table Favors, 95-year-old treasure Ollie Vick, who has 50+ years as a Guild volunteer; and Reservations by the heroic Kathleen Marsden.

There was lunch, entertainment and camaraderie, plus boutique shopping, silent auction, and raffles. The Guild ladies do a tremendous job every year, and it was nice to see some VIP supporters in the audience including Dr. Raul and Barbara Mena, Dr. David Sato, Ramsey/Shilling’s Paula Carpenter, PSJMC Foundation’s Gertie McDivitt and Agnes Susilo. Darin Goss, Chief Operating Officer at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, paid tribute to the PSJMC Guild for the work they do. The invocation was a history lesson about the 75 years the Sisters of Providence have been serving Burbank. Bless them.

Studies have shown that volunteer workers live longer, so there’s an open invitation for new members to join the Guild (call 818-352-5511) and make some wonderful new friends.

Margie Barron is a member of the Television Critics Association and has written for a variety of top publications for more than 38 years, and was half of the husband and wife writing team of Margie and Frank Barron.