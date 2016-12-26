Puppies: The First 100 Days Part 2: Married with puppies

By Gail E. Moss

(Editor’s Note: This humor column is second in a series.)

At 3:30 this morning, I was awakened by a tongue in my nose! Imagine my relief, and yet disappointment, when it was one of the puppies and not my husband. (Maybe both; I don’t know—it was dark and things were happening.) We’ve been married a while now and I thought, “Well maybe he just wants to try something new?” Don’t judge me! When you’re over 50 and you get an “offer” you run with it.

Is this what it has come to for us? Is foreplay going to amount to scratching my husband behind the ears? On a side note, he does like it when I scratch his butt, but I digress. The point is all my friends told me having puppies would be like having kids and I scoffed. Silly me! It is just like having kids…if your kids poop right beside your car door. Picture us driving on the 405: “Honey do you smell something? Good Lord, crack your window.”

Have you ever dropped your towel right after you got out of the shower, bent over to pick it up and had your kid administer the first half of the ole “now turn your head and cough” routine? I think not! Showered twice today. The dog didn’t even have the decency to put a rubber glove over his snout.

So no, puppies are not just like having kids. I love them, these two little marauders; love them with all my heart. But I have never threatened a misbehaving child, no matter how severe the infraction, with being dropped off at Mama Whang’s Korean BBQ, where they might be on the menu by lunch.

Gail E. Moss is a writer, stand-up comic, wife and mother of twin boys (that are actually dogs). Hailing from Ohio via Florida, she looks super cute riding her Harley motorcycle and is an avid Buckeye fan.