Part 1: Puppies will ‘Choo’

By Gail E. Moss

(Editor’s Note: This humor column is first in a series chronicling new pet ownership.)

It’s a dog eat dog world, and anything else you turn your back on. Including Bloomingdale’s slippers, Jimmy Choo stilettos, and even Harley-Davidson riding boots.

Oddly enough, puppies have no taste for Payless sandals or Crocs, but really, who does? Meanwhile braided ropes and rubber tires go unchewed. The little doggies love shoes so much we think they might be drag queens!

“Puppies the First 100 Days” is a series about my husband and I becoming parents of not one but two rescue puppies that have filled our hearts—but emptied our home of anything deemed chewable (apparently furniture legs are a delicacy). To date, this includes three different types of “indestructible” dog beds. We now have one on order from the Israeli Army K-9 unit; we’ll see how that goes.

There’s more than one way to skin a cat when it comes to raising dogs. To let them lick the face or not lick the face, that is the question. We are somewhere between pushing them in strollers and hooking them to a truck fender in the driveway. We want obedient show dogs that sit, stay, come when called, and march beside us in perfect formation, making all other puppy parents envious.

We’d love long leash-less walks where they frolic in golden ponds, and Hallmark moments under the Christmas tree (without them eating it), yet we don’t want to be too hard on them. They should be free of the crates and concrete floors they spent the first five months of their lives on.

All we know for sure is we loved them the minute we saw them. They are so cute I could just eat ‘em with a spoon. Oh wait, the little darlings figured out how to reach the counter and they ate all my spoons!

Gail E. Moss is a writer, stand-up comic, wife and mother of twin boys (that are actually dogs). Hailing from Ohio via Florida, she looks super cute riding her Harley motorcycle and is an avid Buckeye fan.