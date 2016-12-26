Puppy love at the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation Gala in Beverly Hills

Imagine an adorable puppy stealing the show from all the stars and VIPs at the 2017 Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Imagine Gala on April 22nd. The fundraiser for T1D research (Type 1 diabetes, also called juvenile diabetes) brought out music superstar Usher who said, “I’m a ‘T1 Dad’ because my nine-year-old son has Type 1 diabetes and I’m here to support the cause and help the battle, because we are our children’s protectors.”

Usher showed his unwavering support by getting into a high stakes bidding war with a very philanthropic fellow who also wanted to take home the adorable puppy up for auction. The final bid from Usher was $50,000 for the Chihuahua-Terrier mix, and then he gifted the sweet little puppy to the fellow and his family who were thrilled.

That’s how Usher entertained everyone in the Beverly Hilton’s ballroom, but much more entertainment came from singer Andra Day who launched the event singing “Rise Up” that created goosebumps. The gala’s finale was a high-energy performance by Hailee Steinfeld who got the crowd singing along to her pop hit “Love Myself.” Justin Willman (Cupcake Wars) was emcee.

Honors were also given out at the 14th annual gala. Max Harris was the 2017 honoree who was presented his award by Holly Robinson Peete (For Peete’s Sake). Max is the son of famed music producer James “Jimmy Jam” and Lisa Harris, and twin brother to model Bella Harris who called Max her “hero.” The entire Harris family has been dedicated to supporting the Foundation’s quest to find a cure.

There was also a tribute for the late Rabbi Harvey J. Fields, honored posthumously with the Spirit Award. Rabbi Fields presided over Los Angeles’ oldest synagogue, Wilshire Boulevard Temple for 18 years, and had T1D since the age of 16. Rabbi Fields’ widow, Sybil Fields, accepted the award along with his daughter, Debra Fields, and son, Joel Fields. “My father was always there to counsel young people diagnosed with T1D, and he always said that T1D helped form him, but never defined him,” Joel Fields said on behalf of his family. “He was and is a beautiful role model for meeting the world with optimism, love and a commitment to making a difference.”

Also in attendance were Austin Basis (Beauty & the Beast), Beau Bonness (Casual), Jillian Rose Reed (Awkward), AnnaLynne McCord (The Night Shift), model Kaia Gerber, musician Marty Shannon, boxer Sugar Ray Leonard and Dana Walden, Chairman 20th Century Fox Television.

“Imagine a world without Type 1 diabetes,” that’s what Brec Bassinger, star of the Nickelodeon series Bella and the Bulldogs, said she wants, “along with more happiness in this world.” The inspiring 17-year-old actress is proof that living with T1D doesn’t mean you can’t be healthy and active and pursue your dreams.

Impact Awards gala

Another event that helped the pursuit of dreams was the annual Impact Awards gala presented by The Independent School Alliance on April 20th at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. The event honored outstanding members of the Los Angeles community supporting educational opportunities. Nick Cannon was the emcee, and there was a performance by The Voice singer Judith Hill, who was featured in the Oscar and Grammy-winning documentary 20 Feet From Stardom.

Lawrence Fishburne presented the Impact Award to entertainment lawyer Nina L. Shaw, describing her as “one of the most powerful women in Hollywood, she is strong enough to know that true power has nothing to do with brute strength and everything to do with doing what’s right.” Kevin Demoff, Los Angeles Rams Executive Vice President of Football Operations/Chief Operating Officer and Mary Beth Barry, Director of Admissions, Brentwood Lower School were also honored. Brian Laibow, Mira Lee and Josh Hamilton co-chaired the event.

The Brentwood Jazz Band greeted guests and Josh Hamilton noted, “For three decades plus, the Alliance has worked to improve education by recruiting outstanding students from the underserved communities and working with them and their families to place them into independent schools. The Alliance improved the educational experience for everyone involved, allowing hard working, outstanding young people the opportunity to achieve their dream of a great education and beyond.”

Margie Barron is a member of the Television Critics Association and has written for a variety of top publications for more than 35 years. Among her credits: being featured in the movie “Alligator” and being half of the husband and wife writing team of Margie and Frank Barron.