Queen Victoria symbolizes girl power in ‘Victoria’ Masterpiece series on PBS

Queen Victoria was crowned in 1837. Before she grew to become the most powerful woman in the world, the symbol of the mighty British Empire, the diminutive, neglected teenager had to navigate the scandal, corruption and political intrigues of her Royal Court. Wow, talk about girl power!

Victoria, another exquisite costume drama from the Masterpiece series (which presented Downton Abbey), airs Sundays from January 15th through March 5th on PBS. The historic production follows Victoria’s personal story from the time she becomes Queen, through her passionate courtship and marriage to Prince Albert. The lavish premiere season of Victoria dramatizes the romance and early reign of the famous empress.

Jenna Coleman (Clara in Doctor Who and Death Comes to Pemberley) stars as Queen Victoria, and she makes the most out of portraying the spirited young monarch who seemed to have it all. In addition to Coleman, the stellar ensemble includes Rufus Sewell (The Man in the High Castle, Zen, The Pillars of the Earth) as Lord Melbourne, her first prime minister and intimate friend and Tom Hughes (The Lady Vanishes, Page Eight, Dancing on the Edge) as her husband Prince Albert. Rebecca Eaton is the Masterpiece series executive producer, and Daisy Goodwin created and wrote Victoria, the television series. Goodwin also wrote a novel about Victoria which has become a bestseller. Goodwin is a respected producer, journalist, novelist, and an authority on Queen Victoria.

When Victoria was 18 she was awakened in her bed and told she was the Queen of England. At 19 she married Prince Albert after having known him for about a week. They had nine children during their married life devoted to each other.

The great thing about Daisy Goodwin’s writing is that there’s so much historical detail in the script that it serves as tremendous research for the actors. Jenna Coleman used that to inspire her splendid performance.

Appearing at the PBS interview session for the Television Critics Association’s press tour, Coleman said, “Daisy used Victoria’s own journals as a source. Victoria was one of the most prolific journal writers of history. I think there’s something like over 62 million words that she wrote in her diaries, which have been censored, but the resource material you have are her diaries, which are all in her voice. Her vivacious nature just comes out on the page. She writes in capitals when she’s excited. She underlines and you can kind of see her passionate nature on the page.”

Coleman explained, “What I found most interesting was her sketch work. I had no idea that she could even draw, but she was quite a prolific water colorist. So I loved seeing the world through her eyes that way, uncensored, untouched. It’s really interesting that (her sketches) are not grandeur, but more portraits and portraits of people, self-portraits, and landscapes. Also, when she was a lot younger, she used to love the theatre, the romantic scenes and the death scenes and anything that was kind of full of emotion.”

The very petite Coleman said she was thrilled to find out Victoria was only 4-foot 11-inches in height. And for her royal role she trained for a variety of things including voice training, horse riding and waltz training, which she called “a fun process.”

It’s interesting to note that Queen Victoria ascended the throne at a point in British history when women don’t have the vote, and married women are the legal property of their husbands. That’s why it’s so extraordinary that this girl at 18 becomes the most powerful person in the country. Victoria was on the throne for 63 years and this premiere season covers her first three years. So hopefully there’ll be many seasons.

Also for Anglophiles on PBS, Secrets of the Six Wives airs Sundays starting January 22nd through February 5th. The show follows historian Lucy Worsley as she goes back in time to the Tudor Court to witness some of the most dramatic moments in the lives of Henry VIII’s six wives. It is high drama based on eye witness accounts, historical sources, and Lucy’s own fascinating commentary about Henry VIII and his queens.

