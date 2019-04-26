Rancho Boys car show/BBQ set for Sun., May 5

Brother John Crowe of Rancho San Antonio Boys Home. The Home was founded in 1933 by the Catholic Big Brothers and supported by the Knights of Columbus and many other community groups today.

Rancho San Antonio Boys Home hosts its annual classic car show and BBQ in partnership with the Classic Chevys Car Club of Southern California on Sunday, May 5, 7:30am to 4pm, at 21000 Plummer St. in Chatsworth. This is a free admission event.

The Show features a display of over 200 classic cars, a model car exhibit, music, BBQ, and product booths. “It is our annual tradition to host this event in honor of our community and all of our supporters,” said Brother John Crowe of Rancho San Antonio.

Visit RanchoSanAntonio.org for more information.