Receive $2,500 towards closing costs this weekend only at Frontier Communities

‘Eagle Crest’ offers convenient location in Lancaster, just 30 minutes to Edwards Air Force Base

All of the communities by the hometown builder include modern, energy-efficient features and offer a lot of design flexibility. Featuring a convenient location in Lancaster, just 30 minutes to Edwards Air Force Base.

Eagle Crest

Visit Eagle Crest to tour beautiful single-family homes with open, versatile floor plan designs on large, pool-sized home sites. Plenty of choices in architecturally distinct two-story homes range from three to seven bedrooms and 2,638 to 3,024 square feet. Priced from the low $400,000s, every floor plan includes a great room, perfect for comfort or for entertaining, and master suites offer roomy walk-in closets, double vanities, soaking tubs and separate showers. A three-car tandem garage provides plenty of storage area.

Eagle Crest is located off Highway 14 by W Ave. J-4 and 40th St. W at 3762 W Ave. J-4, in Lancaster. For more information, visit FrontierHomes.com or call (909) 295-6158. The Sales Center is open 9:30am to 5pm every day except Wednesdays, when buyers should call for availability.