Recent legal developments

Homeowner’s Associations

After an HOA prohibited short-term rentals, an owner sued to prevent enforcement, based, in part, on the Coastal Act which promotes maximizing public beach access. The HOA lost because it has no power to do so, although the City or Coastal Commission does.

Contract Interpretation

A party sued another for breach of contract and “rescission.” In a pretrial motion, the court dismissed the breach of contract claim, but after trial awarded contract damages. “Having realized its mistake,” the court correctly applied the law after trial.

Builders

Homeowners sued their developer for construction defects and damages, but lost, because they failed to provide the builder a pre-litigation opportunity to repair pursuant to the “Right to Repair Act.”

Employment

Workers brought a class action against their employer for violating wage and hour laws, but no class was certified because they could not identify “predominant common questions of law or fact” among them.

Hotel Liability

After a hotel clerk promised a husband to check on his unanswering wife/guest, he entered her darkened room, but did not see her on the floor — comatose. She sued the hotel and, although generally there is no duty to care for another, if one “undertakes” to help, the aid must be rendered reasonably. A jury will determine if the clerk was negligent.

Little League

Children’s ballgames often produce foul balls plunking vehicles parked too near the field. A home run hitting 12-year-old was sued for purposely “aiming” at a particular car! A Small Claims Court ruled against the child, but the judgment was overruled on appeal. Enough said.

Current Cases

