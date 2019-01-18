Recent screening events take us into 2019

Well folks, I want to share a post wrap-up of recent screening events, both held at Laemmle Theatres, that take us into the New Year. The first was the premiere of “Shelter Me: The Art of Kindness,” Episode 9, on December 18, 2018 at Laemmle Royal in West L.A.

Shelter Me is an award winning PBS series that celebrates the human-animal bond with inspiring stories about homeless pets and the people who help them. It was presented by Petco Foundation, Bark Avenue Foundation, Kitty Hall and Susie’s Senior Dogs.

This season features the amazing story about the famous dog and Long Island resident, DogVinci, the amazing pooch! This one-of-a-kind pup helps teach kids about creativity and his original paintings raise money for animal welfare organizations. Other heartwarming stories profiled include pop artist MAX, who gives free concerts at shelters to help bring in new adopters, as well as a senior dog adoption fair and unique cat adoption event.

The Shelter Me series is the brainchild of Steven Latham, and is produced and directed by Latham along with Conrad Stanley and Marion Zola. Please visit ShelterMe.tv for full schedule and to watch previous episodes.

And there were two special screenings, both at Laemmle’s Ahrya Fine Arts in Beverly Hills: the 35th Anniversary of Barbra Streisand’s masterpiece, Yentl, on December 27; it just so happens I launched the cinema series “Kat Kramer’s Films That Change the World” with Yentl back in 2009. The Academy Award-winning songwriting team of Alan and Marilyn Bergman were special guests at my “first” event at the Stanley Kramer Theatre at Sunset-Gower Studios. Marilyn was the keynote speaker. This time, for the 35th, it was presented by the Anniversary Classics Series and hosted/moderated by Stephen Farber. Alan was the Q&A guest, and reflected on how timely the story of Yentl is now with the feminist movement and gender parity still part of the conversation. I asked him if there would ever be a Broadway musical based on Yentl and he answered, “Yes, just three weeks ago we had a call about moving forward with that plan!”

The final screening event to kick off 2019 took place on January 3 at Ahrya. It was the LA premiere screening of Communion from first-time Polish filmmaker Anna Zamecka and was hosted by Academy Award-winning actor and activist Sean Penn. The Q&A featured the International Documentary Association’s Claire Aguilar in conversation with Zamecka. This documentary has won international awards, and is on the short list for an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature.

Live your dreams……

Kat

Katharine “Kat” Kramer is an actress and daughter of legendary filmmaker Stanley Kramer and actress Karen Sharpe-Kramer. She was named after her godmother, iconic actress Katharine Hepburn. For information on Kramer’s current projects visit KatKramersFilmsThatChangeTheWorld.com.