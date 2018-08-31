‘Reel Cowboys’ honor actors Robert Carradine and Billy Zane at Silver Spur Awards Sept. 21

Well folks, I’m pleased to share that I will be attending the 21st Annual Silver Spur Awards on Friday, September 21 at Sportsmen’s Lodge in Studio City, along with my mother, actress/producer Karen Sharpe-Kramer. Presented by Reel Cowboys, this year’s honorees include Robert Carradine, Billy Zane, Johnny Crawford, Patrick Wayne and Dawn Wells. Celebrities presenting, attending and receiving special honors include Sam Elliott, Katharine Ross, Bo Hopkins, Darby Hinton, Kevin Dobson, Stefanie Powers, Rosey Grier, Margaret O’Brien, Lana Wood, Morgan Brittany and Kathy Garver.

This event will benefit Taurus Injured Stuntmen and women as well as Veterans Memorial of America. Robert Lanthier, President of Reel Cowboys, said, “I am thrilled to once again honor classic Western stars, from TV and film. I’m particularly excited to honor the television series Wanted Dead or Alive and The Rifleman, both celebrating 60 years. We will welcome Chad McQueen, son of Steve McQueen and Rifleman star Johnny Crawford.”

The special evening will feature live entertainment from The Steve Weddington Band and the Master of Ceremonies will be Marguerite Happy.

I have a special nostalgic interest in the Silver Spur Awards — my mother, actress Karen Sharpe, has guest starred on classic Western television shows such as Bonanza, Gunsmoke, The Wild, Wild West, Wagon Train, Track Down and starred in the series Johnny Ringo and opposite Clint Eastwood in Rawhide. She starred in the Western film noir Man with the Gun with Robert Mitchum and Jan Sterling, among others. My late father Stanley Kramer made the classic Western High Noon, starring Gary Cooper and Grace Kelly.

Reel Cowboys is a non-profit organization, and are known and loved worldwide in 188 countries. If you love Westerns, the up-coming Silver Spur Awards is the place to be to celebrate Western stars and icons.

Live your dreams…..

Kat

Katharine “Kat” Kramer is an actress and daughter of legendary filmmaker Stanley Kramer and actress Karen Sharpe-Kramer. She was named after her godmother, iconic actress Katharine Hepburn. For information on Kramer’s current projects visit KatKramersFilmsThatChangeTheWorld.com.