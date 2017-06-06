Rene’s ‘moving’ story includes celebrities, a former president and common folk, too

By Clint Lohr

A business rich with history— Rene’s Van & Storage Company—sits almost hidden at 4563 Colorado Blvd. near the Los Angeles Zoo in a 88,000 sq. ft. warehouse.

The story began in 1945 when Rene and Marjorie Lambert opened Rene’s Van & Storage and then began buying up other moving companies in and around Los Angeles as they grew. According to the company website, they were one of the first companies to offer personalized storage. Their clientele included high-profile Angelenos which it still does today.

Marshall Lambert recently took over ownership of the company his grandparents started. Confidentiality prevents him from naming high-profile clients, but it is public information that Rene’s moved former president Ronald Reagan to and from the White House.

Rene’s was also seen on Keeping Up with the Kardashian’s and on NBC-TV. Rene’s professional movers must sign confidentiality agreements as they move celebrity clients. “In 2010, I personally oversaw the moving of the Aaron Spelling estate,” said Lambert. “I ran the whole moving process with Candy Spelling, her assistant, and her interior designer. We move one bedroom units all the way to 56,000 square-foot homes.”

He says his company just did a split move for a family, moving part of their things to Tokyo and the other part to Connecticut.

“Antiques take a steady hand. Our methods have been passed down from at least four generations,” he continued.

